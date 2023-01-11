New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
On Tuesday, a New Flyer spokesperson confirmed the news, saying the Winnipeg team members were laid off effective Dec. 22 from New Flyer, an NFI subsidiary.
The spokesperson added NFI has been “severely” impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as supply chain and inflationary challenges.
Since the start of the pandemic, the company has experienced a net loss of more than $230 million and has eliminated 2,000 positions globally. NFI has also closed a number of facilities and dealt with supply underperformance.
The spokesperson said these types of decisions are not easy, but the layoffs are expected to be temporary.
“We hope to be able to ramp up production and increase our labour force in Winnipeg as we move beyond this significant supply disruption and execute upon our $5 billion backlog,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
NFI added that the employees impacted by the layoffs maintain recall rights under a collective bargaining agreement, and the company hopes to recall these workers.
The spokesperson said that support from the province will aid the company financially, and help support its operations as it recovers from these challenges.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
Trudeau meets with Mexico's president on final day of North American summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.
At rehabbed Golden Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
These are the world's most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world's most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Sudbury Wolves owner throws support behind downtown area
While he spent years looking to build a new arena on the Kingsway, Sudbury developer Dario Zulich now says he will support a new arena in the city’s downtown core.
-
Endangered lake sturgeon thrives in Moose Cree First Nation
Lake sturgeon, a fish that goes back to the era of dinosaurs, has recently been labelled an endangered species. The pre-historic fish is flagged as endangered, due to pollution and environmental destruction caused by industrial activity.
Edmonton
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire
Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
Toronto
-
Male pedestrian dead following collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A male pedestrian standing outside of a vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga was fatally struck by another vehicle and a transport truck, police say.
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
Calgary
-
Weak snowpack causing increased risk of avalanches in Alberta, B.C.
Forecasters expect avalanche danger to be a persistent problem in Alberta and British Columbia this winter and are urging outdoor enthusiasts to beware the backcountry.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Northwest Calgary man returns home to find it on fire
A man encountered a dangerous situation when he arrived at his home in the neighbourhood of North Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Quebec told Longueuil police to disregard court order on racial profiling, says anti-racism group
An anti-racism group says it has copies of email exchanges to support its claims that Quebec told the City of Longueuil to disregard a court order on racial profiling.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Gun range proposal in Perth, Ont. faces opposition from neighbours
Just north of Rideau Ferry, Ont., hidden far back on private property, an abandoned gun range may soon be ready again for target practice. But residents nearby say they're adamant in their desire to never hear another shot fired there.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
-
Ottawa students charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incident
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia ER death prompts debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
Male pedestrian dead following collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A male pedestrian standing outside of a vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga was fatally struck by another vehicle and a transport truck, police say.
Vancouver
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby took office with a 100-day plan. Here's how it's been going.
Before he was sworn in as B.C.'s premier, David Eby laid out an ambitious 100-day plan focusing on healthcare, housing, inflation, climate change and public safety. Roughly 50 days into his tenure, it's clear measuring success will be complex.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from royal family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
-
Friends and family of missing Vancouver Island woman renew plea to find her
Friends and a family of a missing Port Alberni woman are renewing their pleas for information on what happened to her.
-
Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.