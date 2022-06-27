New funding helping expand patient input for health research and the health-care system

New funding in the province is making sure Manitobans have input about health research and the health-care system.

The joint investment of $30 million is from the Canadian Institutes of Health, the provincial government, Shared Health and the University of Manitoba, and is part of the Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research (SPOR).

SPOR is designed to connect patients and research to help improve delivery and practice within the health-care system.

"Inclusive patient-oriented research gives Manitobans with lived experience a voice in health research and health system decision-making," said health minister Audrey Gordon in a news release.

Terry Duguid, the MP for Winnipeg South, said this is an important initiative to be a part of.

"Through patient-oriented research, we are transforming the role of the patient from a passive receiver of health services to a proactive partner who helps shape research and, as a result, health care," said Duguid.

Dr. Digvir Jayas, the vice-president and distinguished professor at the U of M said people who live with health conditions have, "vital expertise to contribute."

Involving patients, families and communities in setting research priorities, developing research questions and disseminating the results is good science," he said in a news release.

The initiative will also help include Indigenous health perspectives and needs and could lead to an Indigenous Advisory Council and Indigenous Health Care Quality Framework.

The investment will happen over five years and will expand research going on at the university's George and Fay Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation.