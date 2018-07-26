The Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba has launched a new texting service for families struggling after the birth of a baby.

It’s an expansion of an existing Postpartum Warm Line that was launched in the wake of a Winnipeg tragedy, said the MDMA.

Lisa Gibson and her two young children died in July of 2013, sparking a conversation about the importance of supporting women, recognizing postpartum mental health issues and providing resources. Gibson’s body was found in the Red River, days after the children drowned in their home.

“At the time of Lisa's death we were all very troubled because we knew there wasn't a lot of support out there for postpartum women," said Tara Brousseau Snider, executive director of the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, adding that much has changed since then.

"We have support groups, we wrote a four week course for moms and dads to help them with all the adjustments of what goes on with postpartum, that self-care, what to do with a new baby, how to get support, how to stay connected, what to do when your financial situation may change, your whole understanding about yourself,” she said.

“We haven’t forgotten what happened, and we’re still looking for new ways to reach new moms, and I’m quite happy to say on the fifth anniversary that we’ve done just that.”

Brousseau Snider said the text service launched last week, and already she’s seeing results.

“What we’re learning is that people want to talk at three in the morning,” she said.

“We have to sort of be around when women need help, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The text service can be reached at 204-391-5983, and more information is available online.

Brousseau Snider also emphasized the importance of watching for signs of postpartum mental health issues in those in your community, and said most calls coming to the Warm Line have been from dads, grandparents or friends who are concerned.

"If you're worried about a new mom, help her get help and we're there for her."

