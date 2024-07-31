New park, including basketball court, coming to Northwood Community Centre

North Winnipeg will soon have a new and improved park that will feature a basketball court.

Ground was broken Wednesday at the Northwood Community Centre for the new park.

The park will include a basketball court, playground equipment, new pathways and other features.

All three levels of government are joining forces for the project, which will cost $602,000.

"This new basketball court and playground will provide residents with a safe and accessible environment to promote active living," said Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux in a news release.

Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos, who is also the chairperson for the Standing Policy Committee on Community Services, said she is thrilled to see this project get started.

"I am happy to see our community's vision being realized. With funding from all three levels of government, it's great to see us working in partnership for the community. This project reflects our commitment to creating vibrant and inclusive spaces for all residents to enjoy," she said in a news release.

Michelle Cooke, the facility manager at the Northwood Community Centre, said this space will be a place for all people to enjoy.

"The play structure will provide family fun and the basketball court will ensure youth have a safe place to play. It will be incredibly beneficial for our community. I can't wait until it opens," she said in a release.

Construction on the project is expected in the coming weeks and everything is scheduled to be open in June 2025.