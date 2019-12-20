WINNIPEG -- The new owners of Portage Place mall, are showing off their vision for the future.

Drawings obtained from Starlight Investments shows two 20-storey residential towers on each end for 1,000 people, with new shopping and office space in between.

The plan also includes opening up Edmonton Street to become a pedestrian corridor, A grocery store could also be in the works.

Source:Starlight Investments

“The new concept is a diverse mixed-use community that integrates live, work, learn, shop and play which is a complete community,” said Starlight Investments spokesperson Marni Larkin.

Starlight Investments says the mall will be retrofitted at a cost of $300-$400 million. It says construction could begin as early as 2021.

The concept also shows a see-through skywalk on the outside of the building, unlike the current setup inside.

Source:Starlight Investments

“An additional 1,000 new residents will be living Downtown which will create eyes everywhere having a direct impact on safety as well the current skywalk system will be relocated from the interior of the building to the exterior,” said Larkin.

CTV News asked Starlight about the future of current tenants in the building.

“This is a diverse mall and its tenants will reflect the fabric of the community as a whole. New spaces will be created to provide additional opportunities that will attract new tenants not currently in the Downtown or that are right-sized based on the new retail demand. Current tenants will be consulted through the four-month stakeholder process,” said Larkin.

The $70-million sale of the building land and parkade involved all three levels of government and The Forks and the mall’s former owner.