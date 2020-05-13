WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said there will be additional information on enforcement of public health orders coming out on Thursday, one day before the start of the May long Weekend

The premier made the comment during a news conference Wednesday morning.

“I'll be able to give you a more detailed update on some of the enforcement measures and steps we've taken in various ways,” Pallister told reporters.

Pallister did not provide any additional details of what enforcement will look like. Currently, individuals can be fined.

“I think it is important for the very few who would put others at risk, to know that there is stepped-up enforcement measures that are going to impact them and there are fines that are going to be levied if they disrespect the safety requirements that are necessary to protect themselves and others in our province,” he said.

Tickets for violations include $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations, according to the province.