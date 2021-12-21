New public health orders now in effect across Manitoba

The latest round of public health orders have officially taken effect in Manitoba, and they include restrictions on private gatherings, restaurant capacity, and faith-based gatherings.

As of Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the following health orders are now in place:

Private indoor gatherings are restricted to 10 additional people plus the household members if everyone is fully vaccinated (youth aged 12 and under are exempt from needing to be fully vaccinated);

Private indoor gatherings are restricted to five additional people plus the household members if there is anyone 12 years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated in attendance;

Outdoor gatherings at private residences are restricted to 20 additional people plus household members if everyone is fully vaccinated (youth aged 12 and under are exempt from needing to be fully vaccinated);

Outdoor gatherings on public property are restricted to 50 per cent capacity if everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated (youth aged 12 and under are exempt from needing to be fully vaccinated);

Outdoor gatherings on public property are limited to 50 people total if anyone in attendance is unvaccinated (youth aged 12 and under are exempt from needing to be fully vaccinated) ;

Indoor and outdoor sporting recreation capacity is limited to 50 per cent for spectators. Games and practices can continue, but tournaments are not permitted;

Outdoor ticketed performing arts events, indoor recreational businesses, seasonal facilities and events, group instructional classes, as well as bingos, casinos and VLTs are limited to 50 per cent capacity. Admission is restricted to those who are fully vaccinated (youth aged 12 and under are exempt from needing to be fully vaccinated);

Day camps are limited to 25 campers and groups must be cohorted. Overnight camps are not allowed;

Gyms, movie theatres, museums and libraries are restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Proof of vaccination is required everywhere except libraries;

Restaurants are licensed premises are limited to 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 10 people per table. Proof of immunization is required and members of the public have to remain seated except when getting food or drinks or engaging in sporting activities;

Faith-based gatherings are limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination; and

Faith-based gatherings are limited to 25 per cent capacity or 25 people, whichever is lower, if proof of vaccination is not required. Cohorts can be implemented where groups can be physically divided, up to a maximum of 10 cohorts or 250 people.

All other health orders in Manitoba remain unchanged.

These public health orders expire on Jan. 11, 2022.

The Pandemic Response System remains at the orange (restricted) level and schools at yellow (caution).