New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation

    The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site (MOPS) operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.

    The mobile site provides people a space where they can use drugs and be supervised by staff who have been trained to deal with overdoses.

    The report found the site had more than 26,000 visits, with just over 7,000 of those to use drugs.

    Of all the visits, only 20 were considered an overdose, naloxone was administered 82 times and four people requested to be taken to hospital.

    The data shows there were no deaths at the site.

    "This evaluation shows the positive impacts that MOPS has had, and how life-saving and life-changing peer-led supervised consumption spaces can be," said Levi Foy, the executive director of Sunshine House, in a news release.

    More details from the report will be shared Thursday and CTV News Winnipeg will update the story when they become available.

