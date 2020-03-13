WINNIPEG -- The province is taking more measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It announced Friday that it will be opening two more screening sites in Winnipeg. This is on top of the two that have already been opened.

The new locations are at Mount Carmel Clinic at 886 Main St., and Access Transcona at 845 Regent Ave.

The other two sites which the province opened on Thursday are located at Access Winnipeg West at 280 Booth Dr. and Access Fort Garry at 135 Plaza Dr.

The clinics will be open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and CTV News will provide more details.