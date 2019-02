Shawna Kennedy's children are in grade two and five at the school in Sage Creek.

"We can walk within minutes and it's a great way to build community and not just at the school but with your neighbours," said Kennedy.

It's being changed from a kindergarten to grade eight school to a kindergarten to grade six school this fall because it's at capacity with an influx of young families to the area.

This means Kennedy's children and others might not be able to go to middle school near home.

"It was disappointing because we were planning on that," said Kennedy.

Brian Mayes, the city councillor for St. Vital, says this is the number one issue he hears about on the doorsteps of Sage Creek, the need for a new K to eight school. Mayes says it could be time for city taxpayers to play a role in getting one built using recreational funds.

"Is there a way we can help get this going? We may have some money from impact fees, not clear yet, that’s still tied up in the courts," he said.

Mayes says the City of Winnipeg should consider footing some of the bill for a future school's new gym to convince the province to get shovels in the ground.

"I don't have an exact dollar amount, I mean, if we could put a million in, let's say,” said Mayes.

Mayes is part of Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee. Mayes wants EPC to direct city officials to research the idea.

"It isn't something that I've looked into or explored, I'll have further dialogue with Councillor Mayes," said Bowman.

Education is a provincial responsibility and in a statement it appears the Pallister government may not want to blur the lines.

“There is no precedent for the City providing funding to the Public Schools Finance Board as an incentive to advance the timing of the construction of a school. Manitoba Education and Training (via PSFB) prioritizes new school construction based on a number of factors, which include enrolment growth projections, the availability of surplus space in other nearby schools, transportation distance…” said a provincial spokesperson.

Mayes says this could save taxpayers money. With city funds involved he says the public would have access to the new gym at certain hours, much like a community centre, which doesn't exist now in Sage Creek.

"We don't have to build a $9 million gym a hundred yards away from the new school with its gym, can we try and cooperate somehow?" asked Mayes.

Mom Shawna Kennedy says the councillor’s school plan is worth studying.

"If we could come together and meet a common goal in the best way possible then why not explore all the options that are available to us," said Kennedy.