New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion
The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years -- one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.
Premier Heather Stefanson says with a changing climate and a growing population, Manitoba has to take new steps to protect water resources and ecosystems.
The strategy is a general document that outlines guiding principles and details are expected in the new year with a followup report.
Unlike the old strategy, the new one places more emphasis on demand-side management.
It floats the idea of new water pricing structures to help control demand, but offers no specifics.
The document also offers rainwater capture as a way to help conservation, and says meaningful roles will be established for Indigenous people in water management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022
