WINNIPEG -- Children and youth living with type-2 diabetes in Manitoba have a new source for information about the latest in new treatments and research.

They can now access a free webinar series hosted by the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHRIM).

Type-2 diabetes is the fastest growing chronic illness in Canada, and Manitoba has one of the highest rates in children and youth.

Dr. Allison Dart of the CHRIM said the new webinar series will help children and their families develop a better understanding of risk factors for type-2 diabetes.

“It will help them live well with their diabetes…rather than having negative feelings about it,” Dart said.

CHRIM researchers are leading this project to drive new treatments through engagement with kids, their families and their communities.

The first webinar took place on Monday. They will continue every month until November 14, 2021, which is World Diabetes