WINNIPEG -- The NHL has released more details on what is in store for the Winnipeg Jets this upcoming season, after releasing the start times for every single game.

All playoff teams from last season started training camp on Sunday in preparation for the season which begins on Jan. 13.

The Winnipeg Jets will open up their season against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

The start times for all Jets games are fairly consistent as they will either begin at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., or 9 p.m.

There are a few exceptions to this as Winnipeg will play a matinee game on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. against Ottawa. There is a 6:30 p.m. start on March 31 against Toronto. The team has two 7:30 games, the first on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks and the other on May 5 against the Flames.

There are two 6 p.m. games, April 24 against Toronto and the last game of the regular season on May 8 against Ottawa.

The NHL also announced there has been a change to the Jets schedule. They were originally supposed to play the Canucks on Feb. 28, but that has now been changed to a March 1 contest.

Each team this season will play 56 games and the top four teams in each division will make the playoffs.

Winnipeg is part of the North Division and will face each Canadian team either nine or 10 times this season.