WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.

    The decision was announced Wednesday morning by Manitoba RCMP.

    The crash happened on June 15, 2023, near Carberry, Man. as a bus carrying a group of seniors from the Dauphin area was heading to a casino.

    Seventeen people died as a result of the crash.

    This is a developing story. More details to come. 

