There’s no appetite in Manitoba’s business community for a provincial election this year.

Premier Brian Pallister has been strongly hinting at an early election this year.

At a Manitoba Chambers of Commerce address Thursday morning, he reiterated his concern about an election clashing with Manitoba 150 celebrations in 2020.

Manitoba Chambers President Chuck Davidson says while the premier made a valid argument on that point, businesses aren’t calling for an early election.

“I’m not hearing it. No one has been coming to the Manitoba Chamber saying we need an election now,” Davidson said.

The fixed election date is currently set for Oct. 6 2020.