The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says no one was injured in a fire at a single family bungalow in the 600 block of Toronto Street Saturday.

The WFPS says crews responded to the fire at 10:30a.m.

Crews battled heavy smoke on scene but were able to get the blaze under control in about half an hour.

Residents of the home had already evacuated when crews arrived on scene.

The home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.