WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • No injuries reported in St. Vital house fire

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating the cause of a house fire in St. Vital on July 27, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating the cause of a house fire in St. Vital on July 27, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    No one was injured after a fire broke out in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood Saturday morning.

    According to a news release, firefighters were called to a home on Abbotsford Crescent just after 5 a.m. They arrived to a “well-involved fire with heavy smoke,” launching an offensive attack to fight the flames.

    The blaze was declared under control within an hour.

    Those who lived in the home made it out before crews arrived.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

