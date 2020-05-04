WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Roussin advised people to continue to stay home as much as possible, especially those who are most at risk. He urged Manitobans to wash their hands frequently, physically distance when in public, and avoid large gatherings. Those who are meeting with friends and family should do so outside and in a physically distanced manner.

“Our battle against this virus is not over,” he said.

“The virus is still here in our province so we need to do whatever we can to limit the transmission of it.”

This announcement comes the same day as phase one of Manitoba’s economic recovery plan starts.

Beginning on May 4, a number of non-essential services are permitted to reopen, such as hair salons and dentists, but they must do so under strict guidelines.

Businesses that have any questions about how the orders apply to them can find more information online.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, said at the news conference that the reopening is not a return to normal.

“All clinical services that can be delivered virtually should be delivered in that way,” she said, noting staff and patients will be screened for symptoms at health-care facilities and appropriate personal protective equipment will still be used.

Siragusa said the online portal for lab testing, which allows patients with negative COVID-19 tests to access their information online, is now up and running.

To date, there have been 281 cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are currently 37 active cases of the virus in the province and 238 recoveries.