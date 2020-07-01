WINNIPEG -- The province hasn't identified any new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since March remains at 325.

Manitoba currently has 18 active cases, 300 recoveries, and no individuals hospitalized. There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon the Manitoba government announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province. The case is a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region. The province said case investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be updated when it’s confirmed by health officials.

Since early February, 63,309 tests have been administered.