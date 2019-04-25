

CTV Winnipeg





No one was hurt after a Super King Air 200 aircraft crashed into a frozen lake near the Gillam Airport.

The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Two pilots and two flight paramedics were on board during the flight and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The medevac flight was en route from Winnipeg to Churchill, Man., when it tried to make an emergency landing at the airport, and ended up landing on a frozen lake before stopping at the edge of the runway.

Gillam RCMP is investigating the incident further.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.