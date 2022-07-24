No one injured in Academy fire
No one injured in Academy fire
It was a hectic afternoon for customers at an Academy Road business after reports of a fire Saturday.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call at 1:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Academy Road near Lindsay Street.
When firefighters arrived, they smelled smoke in one of the buildings and found a small fire in the other. They extinguished the blaze, then pressurized the first building and ventilated the second.
The people in the first business were able to get out safely. No one was in the second business at the time of the fire.
Investigators say the business of origin suffered fire and smoke damage. The cost of the damage is unavailable.
