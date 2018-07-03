

Elections Manitoba said four candidates have filed valid nomination papers to run in the upcoming by-election in St. Boniface.

PC Manitoba’s Mamadou Ka, the NDP’s Blandine Tona, the Green Party of Manitoba’s Francoise Therrien Vrignon and Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont are in the running to take the seat in the legislature left vacant by former NDP premier Greg Selinger.

Nominations closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Advance voting begins Thursday.

Election day is July 17.