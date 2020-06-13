WINNIPEG -- A fire ripped through a vacant North End bungalow Saturday morning.

WFPS was called to the 500 block of Burrows Avenue at 11:59 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack until it was deemed safe to enter the structure to fight the fire offensively. The fire was declared under control at 12:16 p.m.

No one was inside the bungalow, and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are currently available but WFPS said the house had extensive damage from a previous fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.