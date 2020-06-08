WINNIPEG -- The cause of a fire that broke out in Winnipeg’s West End Monday night is under investigation.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a two-storey house in the 600 block of McGee Street at 9:11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews fought the fire from the outside of the building until it was safe enough the attack the flames from the interior. The fire was declared under control at 9:51 p.m.

A search of the building found no occupants and no injuries were reported.

The house was significantly damaged by smoke, fire, and water.

There was no damage estimate available Monday night.