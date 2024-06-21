North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS

A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was first called the fire at a vacant house in the 600 block of Logan Avenue around 2 a.m. When fire crews got to the scene, they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames. Firefighters then launched an exterior attack using an aerial ladder truck.

Once conditions improved, crews were able to go inside the two-and-half-storey home to finish extinguishing the fire, which was declared under control at 4:38 a.m. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters temporarily evacuated neighbouring homes out of precaution. A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for the evacuees.

Paramedics assessed one firefighter at the scene, but they did not require hospitalization. No one else was hurt.

The house sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage; however, damage estimates are not available at this time.

The fire is being investigated.