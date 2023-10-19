Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating

Winnipeg

    RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.

    According to a news release, RCMP in Chemawawin Cree Nation were called to the fire Wednesday night at approximately 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived, firefighters were already battling the blaze at the daycare, which is located on Airport Road.

    RCMP said the centre was undergoing renovations following a community investment, and the fire caused significant damage.

    “The 20 children who attended the centre are now left in a temporary facility,” said Sgt. Andrew Cowan, detachment commander for Chemawawin RCMP, in a statement. “The families are greatly affected by the loss of this centre for their children. The impact on the community because of this fire cannot be overstated.”

    After the fire was extinguished, RCMP examined the property and believe the circumstances of the fire are suspicious.

    The Office of the Fire Commissioner is attending to the community.

    Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP.

