

CTV Winnipeg





Five people are in police custody after two separate vehicle robberies over the weekend.

The first took place Saturday around 9:20 a.m. when police were called to a vehicle robbery in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue. Police said officers who arrived could not locate a suspect.

The victim of the robbery, a 44-year-old woman, said she was putting a car seat into the back of her vehicle when a man approached from behind and grabbed her, threw her to the ground and drove off with the vehicle. She was uninjured, police said.

Then around 3:30 p.m., officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the 400 block of Flora Avenue and arrested a man and woman at the scene. Police also arrested another two more men officers believed to be connected to the robbery at a nearby home and seized brass knuckles and a folding knife. All four suspects remain in custody.

Winnipeg police said the second incident took place Saturday around 9:10 p.m. when they got a report of a man forcing his way into an occupied vehicle in the 2400 block of Pembina Highway.

Officers believe the victim was picking up an order at a drive-thru window when a suspect entered the vehicle through the driver’s side door. Police said the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle on the passenger side.

Police said the suspect drove out of the parking lot and struck a passing vehicle before continuing to drive south on Pembina Highway, driving on to the median and over a sidewalk before striking a street lamp.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it collided with a concrete wall at the South Perimeter overpass and the thief took off.

Police located a suspect on Cloutier Drive, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police allege that while being treated, he became violent and injured a female nurse.

Kelsey Amil Courchene, 29, has been charged with several offences including robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.