WINNIPEG -- The president of the Manitoba Nurses’ Union (MNU) is expressing concerns over the quick pace of the province’s reopening plan.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion,” said Darlene Jackson, MNU president.

“I think we’re moving ahead really quickly. Other provinces are taking a more slow and steady approach and we’re forging ahead which is worrying.”

She said she understands the economy needs to be reignited, but that her main focus is the health and well-being of residents.

“As a nurse ensuring the public and patients are safe is more important to me than pulling the economy up by the bootstraps,” Jackson said.

CAN MANITOBA HANDLE AN INCREASE IN CASES?

Jackson pointed out that Manitobans have done well thus far in terms of self-isolation and physical distancing, and that the province hasn’t seen any significant outbreaks at long-term care homes or among the vulnerable.

She highlighted the fact that in places like Alberta, Ontario, and the United States, the ICUs have been very busy, and that Manitoba has the potential to end up in this situation.

“Up to this point, we’ve done well, but I do think we have the potential to be really inundated and not be able to manage an influx should we have a really sharp peak,” she said, noting what’s particularly concerning is whether Manitoba will have sufficient staff and equipment if this were to happen.

THE PPE SUPPLY

Another concern for Jackson is the province’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

She said she has been told by front-line nurses that access to PPE is limited, and they’re at the point where they’re at extended use and reuse of PPE – something that is only recommended for emergencies.

“I have nurses saying to me, if we’re already reusing a mask for an entire shift, how much of a supply do we have, and are we going to be able to manage with another peak should that happen?” she said.

Jackson noted there’s a lot of angst among nurses that there won’t be enough equipment.

SHOULD PEOPLE WEAR MASKS?

As for whether people should be wearing masks as a form of protection, there’s been a lot of back and forth between medical experts.

Jackson said this has caused confusion for the public.

“I see people wearing masks, I see people not wearing masks,” she said.

"The question is, should I be wearing a mask? I don’t know if you should be wearing a mask, it depends on what the mask is,” she said, noting medical masks should be left for frontline providers and that it doesn’t hurt to wear a non-medical mask.

A MESSAGE TO THE PUBLIC

Now that the province has started to ease restrictions, Jackson thinks people might lose momentum, but said everyone still needs to be careful.

“I think we have to be cautious," she said.

“I think we have to understand that this is a deadly virus. It’s taken many, many lives across the world and across the continent and I think we have to be respectful of how dangerous it is.”

Jackson said she believes restrictions will remain in place for many months to come.

- With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon.