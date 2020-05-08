WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined that no one will no will be charged after a man’s jaw was broken during an RCMP arrest.

The incident took place on Oct. 31, 2019, when RCMP officers went to a home in Russell, Man., in order to bring a man back to the hospital. According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the man, 62, has a history of alcoholism and dementia and left the hospital without permission.

Health authorities were worried that the man was a danger to himself or others.

The Mounties found the man at the home and asked him to return to the hospital, but, the IIU said, the man refused and grabbed an officer by the collar. The watchdog reports the man was pushed away, but then “aggressively” approached police, at which time he was struck on the left side of his cheek by an officer. Police subsequently handcuffed the man and brought him back to the hospital.

The man sustained a broken jaw, as well as other injuries.

The IIU investigated, speaking to the man, two witness officers and one civilian witness. They also investigated occurrence reports, witness officer notes, an audio statement and medical reports.

The watchdog’s civilian director determined the officer’s actions were reasonable and necessary, and there are no grounds to charge police.