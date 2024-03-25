Officials monitoring fire that’s been burning for days near Manitoba community
A fire that’s been burning for days near a Manitoba hamlet is not considered a threat to residents or property, officials say.
RM of Springfield Fire Chief Brian Seaton said a fire broke out sometime Thursday in the swamp and bulrushes near Ostenfeld, Man., a hamlet about 20 kilometres southeast of Anola.
He said officials from the RMs of Springfield and Tache are monitoring it, as the blaze is slowly starting to veer into that municipality.
Still, he said the fire is miles away from people and properties, and is not considered a threat at this time.
“It just seems to be traveling on its own. With the wind (Saturday), I was concerned about it just because of the high winds, but it seems to be pushing in the right direction, so we got lucky with that,” he said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Sunday.
An ongoing wildfire near Ostenfeld, Man. is shown in an undated image.
Historically, Seaton noted fires are known to break out in this area every few years amid very dry conditions, usually in April or May.
There are no crews on scene right now, as the fire is difficult to access because of the swampy terrain.
The plan is to monitor and hopefully, let it burn itself out.
“We’ve got a few eyes on it,” Seaton said.
“Right now, we're playing the wind, and hopefully it plays in the right direction.”
- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend when a utility task vehicle fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
Sask. Grade 12s who lost grad in 2020 fear deja vu reality
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
-
MRI project for St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan receives green light
The Government of Saskatchewan has given the "green light" to establish MRI services in Estevan. The decision comes after the province turned down a multi-million dollar private donation intended for the service late last year.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
Impaired driving charges laid in crash that injured child
Edmonton police are looking for dash camera footage of a serious crash that happened in Mill Woods around 9:45 Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Toronto
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 2 people found dead inside house in St. Catharines
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in St. Catharines on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
-
Senators owner announces $2M donation to children's hospices in Ottawa, Gatineau
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
No relief in sight as more than half a million Quebecers waiting for family doctor
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly harassing Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier
A woman in her 50s was arrested last week for criminal harassment of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, police announced Monday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John.
Vancouver
-
Over-height truck strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park
An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.
-
Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
B.C. warns of 'identical' government payment website made by 'malicious actors'
The British Columbia government is warning people about a scam involving its PayBC website, where an "identical fake website" is collecting personal and credit card information.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
Barrie
-
Cause of fire at Nottawasaga Inn under investigation
Fire crews were called to the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston Monday morning and arrived to find flames in a first floor conference room.
-
Orillia council votes on fireworks restriction
Orillia city councillors have finalized a bylaw that will now ban backyard fireworks in the city.
-
Residents of Dyconia Hotel dodge electricity cutoff in Wasaga Beach
Residents of the Dyconia Hotel in Wasaga Beach are breathing a sigh of relief as their fears of an imminent electricity cutoff were dispelled after the issue concerning the property's hydro bill was rectified.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Breslau residents pushing back against proposed 96 unit development in quiet neighbourhood
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
-
Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
London
-
Jury hears vehicle involved in crash that killed young girl was mechanically sound
A London, Ont. jury heard that days after the crash that killed a young girl in November of 2021, the Honda CRV involved in the collision was examined by police, Transport Canada and John Palumbo, a technician with Honda Canada.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
-
'I can’t wait for it': Port Stanley, Ont. prepares for total solar eclipse
Two weeks before a rare total solar eclipse turns day into night across the region, towns in the direct path of totality are making preparations for the celestial spectacle.