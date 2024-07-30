WINNIPEG
    • One dead following four vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway: RCMP

    The Perimeter highway at PTH 15 on July 30, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg) The Perimeter highway at PTH 15 on July 30, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg)
    One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

    According to Brian Seaton, fire chief with the RM of Springfield, the crash involved three pickup trucks and a semi-trailer on Highway 101 near PTH 15 just after 12:30 a.m. Seaton said one of the trucks caught fire after hitting the semi. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

    RCMP said its initial investigation found three pickup trucks were driving westbound on Highway 15.

    "It appears one of the pickup trucks made contact with one of the other westbound trucks,"

    RCMP said in a news release. "That contact made the first truck lose control and veer to the right, where it struck the side of a semi-trailer stopped at the red light in the southbound lane of the Perimeter Highway."

    Mounties added the contact between the two pickup trucks caused the second truck to hit the third truck also heading west. Those two vehicles went through the intersection and came to a stop on the west side of the Perimeter Highway.

    The driver of the first pickup was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the second truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the third truck driver was treated and released at the scene. All three drivers were men in their 20s.

    The semi-driver, a 69-year-old man, was not injured.

    The highway reopened at 8:30 a.m.

    The crash is under investigation.

    -With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.

