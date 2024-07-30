One dead following multi-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway

One person is dead and one person has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

According to Brian Seaton, fire chief with the RM of Springfield, the crash involved three trucks and a semi-trailer on Highway 101 near PTH 15 just after 12:30 a.m.

Seaton said one of the trucks caught fire after hitting the semi. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

He said one of the drivers of the trucks died, while another person was hospitalized in serious conditions.

The highway reopened at 8:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.