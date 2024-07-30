WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • One dead following multi-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway

    The Perimeter highway at PTH 15 on July 30, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg) The Perimeter highway at PTH 15 on July 30, 2024. (Owen Swinn/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    One person is dead and one person has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

    According to Brian Seaton, fire chief with the RM of Springfield, the crash involved three trucks and a semi-trailer on Highway 101 near PTH 15 just after 12:30 a.m.

    Seaton said one of the trucks caught fire after hitting the semi. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

    He said one of the drivers of the trucks died, while another person was hospitalized in serious conditions.

    The highway reopened at 8:30 a.m.

    The crash is under investigation.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News