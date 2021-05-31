WINNIPEG -- The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care was above 70 on Monday, as Manitoba health officials reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and another death linked to a variant of concern.

The most recent death reported on Monday was a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region. The province said his death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

The 303 new cases announced on Monday bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 51,090. The province's five-day test positivity rate is 12.1 per cent.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the case count on Monday is believed to be an undercount due to technical issues.

The majority of Monday's cases were reported in the Winnipeg health region, which had 226 new cases on Monday and a five-day test positivity rate of 13.7 per cent.

Health officials said there were 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Monday, including 48 people with active cases and 23 people who are no longer infectious.

This is a developing story. More to come.