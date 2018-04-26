

CTV Winnipeg





One man has been arrested after child pornography was distributed online and on social media, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said, on Sept. 17, 2017 a Winnipeg man distributed 160 child pornography images online through an online calling/messaging service.

On Sept. 27, the same man shared a child pornography picture online through a social media app, according to a news release.

The police said, on Oct. 3, 2017 he distributed a child pornography video through a social media app.

An administrator of one of these apps notified police, who began an investigation.

The news release says on April 10, 2018 the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Fort Richmond, where computers and electronic devices were seized.

Muhammad Zahid Paracha, 20, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography.

He was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.