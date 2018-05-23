

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: Police said the stolen vehicle was examined and a potential suspect was identified.

On Saturday, the suspect and another male went to a gas station on Henderson Highway. According to a news release, the vehicle they were in was reported stolen on May 12 to the RCMP and had a licence plate that was reported stolen on May 19. Officers said before leaving the gas station they stole a bottle of windshield washing fluid.

On Monday, the suspect was found on the 600 block of Arlington Street with the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody. The other man still has not been found.

Blake Allan Morand, 31, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He is being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Officers continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are investigating a carjacking involving a gun.

Police said they were called May 22 at about 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of McGregor Street.

That’s where a 48-year-old woman told them she was sitting in her car when two men appeared.

Police said one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded she get out, and after she exited, the suspects left with the car, a red 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The suspects are described as being Indigenous males who looked between 20 and 25 years old. Police said one had long hair and a thin build, the other short hair and an average build.

On Thursday morning police said they saw the stolen vehicle speeding in the area of Portage Avenue and St. James Street, before it turned onto Ferry Road.

When officers searched the area they found a woman who matched the description of the speeding driver. She was detained.

Officers said they located the stolen vehicle in the area of Bruce Avenue and Sackville Street.

Shelby Dawn Wayward, 24, has been charged with multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.