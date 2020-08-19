WINNIPEG -- One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles shut down a section of McGillivray Boulevard.

On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:40 a.m., the province reported that McGillivray Boulevard between Loudon Road and Road 8E had been closed due to a collision.

A motorcycle was seen lying on its side, with two SUVs behind it – one with its hood up. Paramedics, along with firefighters and RCMP officers, were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed with CTV News the collision happened at around 11:05 a.m.

RCMP said a 71-year-old man from Winnipeg had been riding a motorcycle southwest along McGillivray Boulevard, when an SUV being driven by an 88-year-old man from Winnipeg, travelling northeast, tried to turn left onto Loudoun Road.

"The motorcycle struck the turning SUV resulting in the operator being thrown from his bike," Sgt. Paul Manaigre, with the Manitoba RCMP, said in a statement to CTV News.

"The SUV then collided with another SUV that was stopped on Loudoun Road as it was waiting to turn onto McGillivray Blvd."

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he had been wearing a helmet. No other injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic along McGillivray Boulevard was being diverted north on Loudoun Road Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said officers from Stonewall/Headingley, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating the crash.

- With files from CTV's Daniel Timmerman