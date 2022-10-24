One man dead following early morning hit-and-run: police

Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.

Police said officers went to the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Keewatin Street around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, paramedics were providing emergency medical care to the victim and police said the suspect left the scene.

The victim, a 56-year-old man from Winnipeg was transported to hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run and the suspect vehicle is described as a white or light-coloured SUV.

Any information, including dash camera footage, can be given to police by calling 204-986-7085.