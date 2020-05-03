WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The case was announced in a news release as the regular COVID-19 press conference with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, was cancelled.

Sunday’s case brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 281.

Right now, five individuals are currently hospitalized, with no individuals in intensive care.

There are 38 active cases, with 237 individuals being listed as recovered from COVID-19. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at six.

The province issued 643 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 26,806. Any Manitoban showing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested.