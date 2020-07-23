WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Thursday.

Roussin said the one new case is a man in his 40s who is from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There have been 375 cases in Manitoba since early March.

There is currently one person in hospital in intensive care. There are 49 active cases and 319 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at seven.

Roussin said the current five day positivity rate is at 0.92 per cent and noted that the rates from earlier in the week have been revised.

On July 20 the rate was 0.66 per cent compared to 0.83 per cent, on July 21 it was 0.8 per cent compared to 1.03 per cent and on July 22 it was 0.85 per cent instead of 1.12 per cent.

Health officials also announced there will be a temporary drive-thru testing site that will open up on Friday in Russell at the Russell EMS Building, which is located at 426 Alexandria Avenue South. The site will be closed on July 25 and 26, but will be reopened on Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.