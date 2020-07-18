WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising one new case of COVID-19 has been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, marking 12 new cases this week.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 337.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

As of Friday, 318 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at 7.

Public health officials announced on Friday that people might have been exposed to COVID-19 after a case attended several locations in Manitoba while they were symptomatic.

READ MORE: Health officials warn COVID-19 case visited several stores in Manitoba

Earlier this week, the province also announced multiple cases on two Hutterite colonies.

So far, almost 74,000 tests have been administered in the province since February.