

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested one person in connection with threats to harm people issued online towards Collège Garden City Collegiate.

Police found out about the threats, which were made at the same time as a school sporting event, on Saturday around 5:40 p.m.

The major crimes unit then found and arrested a 17-year-old boy, who isn’t a student at the school, around 8:30 p.m. He’s been charged with uttering threats and is in custody.

Police said there’s no threat to the school or neighbourhood in relation to this incident.

On Sunday the school’s principal Tony Kreml said in a letter to parents that when he learned of the threats he contacted police, as well as the superintendent.

Collège Garden City Collegiate will be open with regular classes on Nov. 19.