WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house fire in the Lavalee area.

At 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, WFPS were called to the 0-100 block of Marlene Street for a fire in a townhouse.

Once on scene, crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 2:41 p.m.

WFPS said all occupants safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. Paramedics transported one person to hospital in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damages estimates are available.