One person taken to hospital following crash involving Winnipeg police car
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 8:41AM CST
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday following a crash involving a police car.
Winnipeg police said the collision involved a police cruiser and a civilian car, and occurred at around 9:50 a.m. by Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street.
The person driving the civilian car was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident.