The temporary fire ban that was issued in Winnipeg has been lifted because of recent weather conditions.

According to a new release, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will now resume issuing permits for firework displays and open fires, and will continue to enforce all permit conditions.

The WFPS reminded residents that there are regulations surrounding outdoor fire spaces, such as fire pits, fire places and outdoor barbecues. Open fires are still not permitted when winds exceed 25 kilometres an hour.

“Even with the recent rainfall, prudent fire safety measures should always be followed when enjoying a recreational fire,” said WFPS Chief John Lane.

“Residents should have a water supply at the ready and only use by-law approved fire pits to reduce the potential spread of airborne embers which increase the risk of brush and grass fires.”

Between Jan. 1 and May 16 the WFPS responded to 79 grass and brush fires.