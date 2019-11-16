WINNIPEG -- Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating after a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said around 8:45 a.m. officers were alerted to a person with gunshot injuries outside an apartment building on the north side of the city. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP said the only known descriptor of the suspect is ‘male.’

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.