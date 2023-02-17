Ottawa and Manitoba meet to negotiate new health-care funding

Federal and provincial officials meeting at the Manitoba Legislature Friday say they feel a deal for extra health-care dollars could get done in short order.

The 10-year, $196 billion deal offered by Ottawa included $25 billion for one-off agreements for each province.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Health Minister Audrey Gordon hosted Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Following a 45-minute meeting. Duclos said he feels the two sides are aligned on using the funds for key priorities like access to a family doctor, mental health supports, boosting staffing levels, and reducing backlogs.

“We are on the same page on the action, the priorities, the results we want to and for workers and patients,” said Duclos.

The province will now have to submit an action plan to Ottawa for approval.

Manitoba and other provinces want the deals done soon so they can include the money in upcoming budgets.

“We know that they want to be able to count on the federal funds in the next financial year which starts sort of six weeks from now,” said LeBlanc Minister Gordon said Manitoba’s priorities for the money include reducing backlogs, primary health-care, and having the feds improve the credentials recognition system to hire nurses and doctors.

“We want to see those dollars flow to the health system here in Manitoba, so we’re ready to get down to work,” said Gordon Last month, Stefanson announced another round of inflation cheques for Manitobans worth $200 million. Minister Duclos said Manitoba must spend this agreement money on health-care.

“We spoke about that again today,” said Duclos. “The federal government’s dollars can’t replace provincial dollars.”

Gordon stressed all of it will go to health.

“Our government is committed to applying the dollars we receive from the federal government to health-care,” said Gordon.

According to a federal document, Manitoba’s share of the $25 billion over the decade would be $1.2 billion. There is also another bilateral component of $282 million for mental health, addictions and long-term care.