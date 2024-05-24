Ottawa providing $31M in funding for Downtown Winnipeg Bay project
The federal government is putting another $31 million towards The Bay building project in Downtown Winnipeg.
A news release says $25 million will be used for upgrades and repairs which includes the establishment of a public space on the main floor.
The rest of the funding is earmarked for a First Nations workforce development app and prep work for the redevelopment. The release says more than 400 people will be hired through the app.
The money is on top of $65 million previously announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The province committed $35 million, with the city agreeing to $10 million in tax grants.
The Southern Chiefs Organization owns the former department store and is planning to build housing, businesses, and cultural spaces for the project named Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn.
BREAKING Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
Sask. NDP want answers from province following Jeremy Harrison allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP is probing into allegations that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislative building.
'Nobody wants to pay this money': City of Regina dipping into reserves to pay EDR, REAL CRA debts
The City of Regina is dipping into its reserve funds to repay the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for wage subsidies two city-owned groups received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sask. NDP want answers from province following Jeremy Harrison allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP is probing into allegations that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislative building.
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
$350K fine levied against company after death of worker in 2021
An industrial painting and coating company has been ordered to pay $350,000 after the death of a worker more than two years ago.
McDavid scores in 2OT to lift Oilers over Stars in West Final opener
Connor McDavid tipped Evan Bouchard's shot from the boards past Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 32 seconds into the second overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Tires 'destroyed' by massive Calgary pothole, driver says
While city crews remain hard at work patching many Calgary roads, a massive pothole on 16 Avenue N.W. created some very expensive problems for drivers on Thursday.
University of Calgary looks to relaunch oil engineering program after hiatus
The University of Calgary says it is planning a potential relaunch of its oil and gas engineering program, which it suspended three years ago due to dwindling student demand.
Premier Doug Ford fuels early Ontario election speculation by declining to commit to June 2026
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
Groups call on human rights commission to investigate 'hazardous pollution' caused by trucks downtown Ottawa
Health, community, and environmental groups in Ottawa want the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to investigate the city’s allowing heavy trucks to travel through densely populated areas of downtown, citing urgent health threats caused by heavy truck emissions.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision
The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.
Over 1,200 N.B. teachers eligible to retire within next five years, association calling for urgent action
Peter Lagacy says of the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association’s (NBTA) 6,500 members about 1,200 are eligible to retire within the next five years.
Donations to Halifax tent encampment could result in a public health concern, says those living there
The tent encampment on University Avenue in Halifax has grown over the past few months and while community members have donated food to the people living there, their efforts have brought some concern.
18 hydrogen refuelling stations to be built in B.C., premier announces
More than a dozen hydrogen refuelling stations are expected to be built in B.C. as part of a new project aimed at reducing emissions in the transportation sector.
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
70% of accidental deaths in B.C. prisons due to toxic drugs: coroner's report
The majority of accidental deaths that occurred in B.C. prisons over the last decade were due to toxic drugs, a new report released by the provincial coroner shows.
Someone has been stealing bronze vases from graves in Nanaimo, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a string of thefts from a local cemetery, and are asking the public for help with the case.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Out-of-control fire rages just south of Cobalt, Ont.
A 164-hectare fire is burning three kilometres north of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Attempted murder, drug charges follow shooting in Greater Sudbury
One person is charged with attempt murder and two people have been charged with drug and weapons offences following a shooting early Friday morning in Greater Sudbury.
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
$33K drug seizure in Simcoe County results in charges for Barrie man
Provincial police say officers removed more than $33,000 worth of drugs from the streets during a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.
Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire
More than two dozen people have been forced from their homes after a fire ravaged an apartment building in Cambridge.
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
Hidden gem: Rising Dough Scottish Bakery bringing traditional food to Waterloo Region for 28 years
A small bakery, nestled in an old brick building on King Street East, has been bringing fresh, traditional Scottish food to Waterloo Region for almost three decades.
Meeting regarding encampment at Western University didn't happen
A planned meeting between the Western University Divestment Coalition and school administrators didn't happen Thursday. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.
Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.
Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.
Murder retrial underway in case involving shooting death outside Clinton
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a Toronto-area construction executive l is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.