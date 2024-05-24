WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Ottawa providing $31M in funding for Downtown Winnipeg Bay project

    

    The federal government is putting another $31 million towards The Bay building project in Downtown Winnipeg.

    A news release says $25 million will be used for upgrades and repairs which includes the establishment of a public space on the main floor.

    The rest of the funding is earmarked for a First Nations workforce development app and prep work for the redevelopment. The release says more than 400 people will be hired through the app.

    The money is on top of $65 million previously announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The province committed $35 million, with the city agreeing to $10 million in tax grants.

    The Southern Chiefs Organization owns the former department store and is planning to build housing, businesses, and cultural spaces for the project named Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn.

