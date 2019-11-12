WINNIPEG -- More than 1,000 customers are without power in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday morning, according to Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation tweeted it’s responding to the outage that’s impacting 1,090 customers.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said they don't know the exact cause of the outage, but it could have been caused by a vehicle accident in the area.

The outage is being investigated and there's no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

This is a developing story, more details to come.