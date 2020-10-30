WINNIPEG -- Two more care homes in Winnipeg have declared outbreaks of COVID-19, as the number of cases and deaths linked to care home outbreaks continue to rise.

On Friday, the province announced outbreaks of COVID-19 at the Deer Lodge Centre Long-term care unit, and the Pembina Place personal care home, both of which are in Winnipeg.

These add to a growing list of care homes struggling with outbreaks in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced three more deaths in Manitoba have been connected to the outbreak at the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

Roussin said there are currently 19 deaths and 133 total cases connected to this outbreak, including 101 residents.

The Maples Long-Term Care Home outbreak now includes 78 total cases, 68 of which are residents. There have been no deaths reported in this outbreak.

The outbreak at the Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home is now at 20 total cases, with 15 residents testing positive, and four deaths.

Misericordia Place has reported 13 cases of COVID-19, including eight residents and two deaths.

The other care homes in Winnipeg experiencing outbreaks include:

Actionmarguerite Personal Care Home

Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home

Calvary Place Personal Care Home

Concordia Personal Care Home

Golden West Centennial Lodge

Holy Family Personal Care Home

Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home

Middlechurch Home

Pembina Place Personal Care Home

Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre Personal Care Home

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, announced under new restrictions in Winnipeg there will be changes to visitor access in facilities.

“While everything possible has been done over recent weeks and months to ensure ongoing visitor access occurs with precautions in place, the current situation means that we must once again temporarily restrict visitation to personal care homes and our acute health centres,” Siragusa said.

General visitors and non-essential services are being suspended in personal care homes, except for end-of-life compassionate reasons, Siragusa said.

Designated family caregivers will be allowed to have continued access, though they will need to be screened and provided with personal protective equipment.

“We understand how distressing this will be for many residents and their loved ones. We encourage virtual visits, phone calls, and we must emphasize that this is essential to protecting our most vulnerable population,” she said.

“It's not forever, but it's necessary right now.”